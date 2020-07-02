Want to be compared to Pakistan players instead of Kohli: Babar Azam

Worcester [UK], July 2 (ANI): Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam on Thursday said that he wants to be compared to players from his country rather than India skipper Virat Kohli.

Over the last two years, the comparison between both Babar and Kohli have risen, looking at the styles of both the batsmen.

"If you want to compare me with someone, I would like to be compared to Pakistan's players, instead of Virat Kohli. We have had legends like Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq. If you compare me to these legends, I will like it more and feel proud of my accomplishments," Azam told reporters in a teleconference.

Babar is the number one ranked T20I batsman while Kohli is at the top spot in ODI rankings.

The 25-year-old Azam averages over 50 in ODI and T20Is and a little over 45 in Tests.

Babar is a part of the 20-member Pakistan squad that tested negative for Covid-19 last month and arrived in England for the three-match Test series against England.

Pakistan and England would be locking horns in three T20Is as well. The dates for the series has not been revealed yet.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England and West Indies will lock horns in the three-match Test series, beginning July 8 and this will mark the return of international cricket. (ANI)

