Want to gain experience of pink-ball Test before I quit cricket, says Jhulan Goswami

Mackay [Australia], September 26 (ANI): India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Sunday said that it is good that her side was able to win atleast one game before the upcoming pink-ball Test against Australia.

Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma played knocks of 64 and 56 respectively as India defeated Australia by two wickets in the third and final ODI here at Harrup Park. With this defeat, Australia's unbeaten 26-match run in ODI cricket came to an end. However, the hosts won the three-match ODI series by 2-1.

"Well, first of all, day before yesterday, the way we lost the 2nd ODI, we were hurt. It was difficult for bowlers to grip the ball because of the dew still we took the last game till the last over. And then a lot of drama happened so for me, it was important as senior member to make a comeback. Every match is important and we have come here to play some good cricket. I tried to hold my nerve and do my best," said Jhulan during the post-match press conference.



"Meg Lanning is one of the best batters, if you do not dismiss her early, then she can take the game out of your hand. I just tried to bowl the ball in the right areas, whatever role has been given to me I try to deliver that. When it is seaming and swinging, you cannot try much and it is just about hitting the right areas. I am really looking forward to the pink-ball Test now, I do not have any experience about it, but I want to gain some experience of pink-ball Test before I quit my cricket," she added.

Jhulan was adjudged as Player of the Match after her three-wicket haul and crucial eight runs in the end, which took India over the line. India needed 4 runs from the final over to register a win and Jhulan Goswami (8*) showed her experience to finally take the visitors over the line.

"See, when you are playing against one of the best sides in the world, you have to give your best everyday. Honestly speaking, I was not aware about Australia's 26-match unbeaten streak, I just wanted to give my performance and giving 100 per cent on the field. It was good that we were able to beat them, if we were not able to beat them, it would have been 3-0. Before, the pink ball Test, we were able to win one game and we will gain some confidence," said Jhulan.

Earlier, Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney played knocks of 67 and 52 respectively as Australia posted a total of 264/9. Both India and Australia will now lock horns in the pink-ball Test, beginning Thursday.

"Well, I know how important it is to chip in with runs being a tailender. It makes a lot of difference, the captain and the coach told me that you have to chip in with runs as well. I always work hard in the nets and whenever I get the opportunity, I want to take it ahead," said Jhulan. (ANI)

