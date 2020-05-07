Want to lead Proteas in all three formats, says Keshav Maharaj

Cape Town [South Africa], May 7 (ANI): South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj on Thursday said that he would be more than willing to lead the side in all three formats of the game.

Maharaj has some leadership experience behind him as he was the captain of the domestic side Dolphins during the One-Day Cup this season.

The Dolphins were awarded the title after Cricket South Africa (CSA) suspended the domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have really enjoyed captaincy from the time I have been handed the opportunity this past season. I really want to captain the Proteas. It's been my dream. Not a lot of people in the national setup actually know that, but the few who have approached me on the matter know that," sport24.co.za quoted Maharaj as saying.

"I would like to captain the South African team across all three formats and I want to raise a World Cup trophy with my own hands, as the leader of the side. I didn't merely want to play for the Proteas. Lifting that silverware has always been my childhood dream," he added.

Earlier this year, Faf du Plessis stepped down as the captain of South Africa. Quinton de Kock replaced him as the ODI skipper of the Proteas.

De Kock also led South Africa in the T20I series against England and Australia this year.

The CSA is yet to name the skipper of the Test side.

South Africa was slated to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is, but the series has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

