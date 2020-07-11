Want to make comeback in ODIs, ready to bat at any position: Rahane

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Batsman Ajinkya Rahane has said that he wants to make a comeback in ODI cricket and is ready to bat at any position.

Rahane had last played an ODI for India in 2018 against South Africa. After that, he lost his spot in the team.

"I have always enjoyed opening the batting, but I do not mind playing at number four if the opportunity presents itself. I have performed well in both the roles," Rahane told Deep Das Gupta in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.

"I am ready to bat at any position in ODIs, be it opening the batting or playing at number four. I want to make a comeback in ODI cricket, I do not know when the opportunity will come, but I am preparing myself to play all formats," he said.

Rahane has so far played 90 ODIs for India, managing to score 2,962 runs at an average of 35.26.

The batsman also explained his batting approach in T20 cricket and he agreed that he relies on the traditional style of batting rather than big-hitting.

"I do not try to copy anyone in T20 cricket. The shots I play are inside out, behind the bowler and there are some other shots as well that I have developed. I think if you are sure about your shots, then you should back them," Rahane said.

"I always plan to keep my strike rate around 150-160 if I am playing 18 balls inside six overs. After those six overs, it is important to break down your innings in T20 cricket," he added.

The 32-year-old batsman would have been in action for Delhi Capitals if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahane was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand in February this year. (ANI)