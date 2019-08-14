India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant
India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant

Want to play positive cricket and win matches for team, says Rishabh Pant

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:01 IST

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 14 (ANI): On the eve of the final ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.
"Obviously as an individual, I would like to have a big score behind my back. Every time I go in, I am not focussing on that. I just want to play positive cricket and I want to win matches for the team. Every match is crucial for me, I want to keep on improving as a cricketer," Pant told reporters on the eve of third ODI.
Pant had a bad start to the Windies tour as he was dismissed for 0 and 4 in the first two T20Is of the three-match series. He was later successful in turning around his fortunes as he played a match-winning knock of 65 runs in the third T20I.
In the second ODI, the batsman managed to score just 20 runs.
Pant said that every member of the team is calm and is just focussing on winning the final ODI of the series.
"Everyone is calm right now. We are just focussing on the match. We need to win the final ODI, and finish the series on a high," Pant said.
In the second ODI of the three-match series, Windies were in a good position at 179/4 during their chase of 270 in 46 overs. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase in quick succession to enable India to gain a comprehensive 59-run win.
"There was a situation in the previous ODI when West Indies had an upper hand. We knew if we kept it tight, we will come out as triumphant," Pant said.
New Zealand had ended India's campaign at the World Cup as they defeated the Men in Blue by 18 runs in the semi-final. Pant said that the side felt bad when the result happened, but he added that the team knew they had to come back stronger.
"Actually we all felt very bad at that time, but as a professional, we knew that we just had bad 45 minutes in the semi-final which cost us badly. We knew we had to come back stronger, we need to learn and keep on improving ourselves," Pant said.
The 21-year-old Pant said that the team management is just trying to give every member of the squad a chance to play in the final XI. He also opined that the Trinidad wicket is on the slower side so the batsmen need to take their time.
"We are not experimenting, we are just giving chances to everyone. Hopefully, everyone is getting the chance, the team management is supporting all the members of the side," Pant said.
"The wicket is on a slower side, it is not flat. you need to give yourselves time when you go in and then you can start looking for big shots," he added.
India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against West Indies. The first ODI was abandoned due to rain whereas, in the second ODI, the Men in Blue came out triumphant.
Both teams lock horns in the final ODI later today. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:28 IST

Dale Steyn takes a dig at Cricket South Africa's selectors

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): After being excluded from South Africa's T20I squad for the upcoming series against India, pacer Dale Steyn took a jibe at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) selectors, saying he made himself available for selection, but the selectors missed his number.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:03 IST

We continue to miss key points in matches, says Carlos Brathwaite

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 14 (ANI): As West Indies and India get ready to face each other in the final ODI of the three-match series, Windies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:45 IST

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates hockey academy in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], Aug 13 (ANI): Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, here on Tuesday inaugurated a high-performance hockey centre -- Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA) -- to groom the sports talent in the state.
Patnaik expressed that this newly opened centre will produce young Olympian

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:30 IST

We have some new plans: Dimuth Karunaratne ahead of first Test

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said that they have 'new plans' in place.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:45 IST

Moeen Ali takes a break from cricket

Worcestershire [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): England player Moeen Ali is going to take a break from the game, confirmed Worcestershire First Team Coach Alex Gidman on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:29 IST

It will be an extra motivation to play with Ronaldo: Danilo

Leeds [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Juventus player Danilo said it will be an extra motivation to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:14 IST

Root feels England's plans are working despite first Ashes Test defeat

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 13 (ANI): Although England were beaten in the first Ashes Test match, skipper Joe Root feels that their plans are working and they only need to be a little bit more patient.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:33 IST

Klopp expresses confidence in Adrian's ability

Liverpool [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no doubt on the abilities of Adrian, who will the club's goalkeeper till Alisson Becker's recovers from injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:13 IST

No conflict of interest in Rahul Dravid case: Ravi Thodge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Ravi Thodge, member of Committee of Administrators (CoA), said that there was no Conflict of Interest in the appointment of former India cricketer Rahul Dravid as the National Cricket Academy's head.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:08 IST

CSA awarded Rassie van der Dussen central contract

Dubai [UAE], Aug 13 (ANI): Rassie Van Der Dussen's stellar performance at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has rewarded him Cricket South Africa (CSA) central contract for the 2019-20 season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:04 IST

Cricket South Africa announces squad for India's tour

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 13 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced their squad for the upcoming tour of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:04 IST

James Milner wants to get into the habit of winning trophies

Liverpool [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash, Liverpool's James Milner said he wants to get into the habit of winning trophies.

Read More
iocl