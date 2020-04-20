Want to try my hand at commentary during ICC events: Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Monday said that he does not have the patience to do commentary all the time, but admitted that he does want to try his hand at commentary during the ICC events.

Yuvraj revealed this during an Instagram Live session with former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.

"There are certain people I cannot tolerate in the commentary box. So I do not think I have the stomach to do it all the time. I do want to try my hand at commentary during the ICC events," Yuvraj old Kaif during the Instagram Live session.

"The players who are on the field only know about the pressure is going through. I do not want to criticise the young players and this is the reason I do not want to do commentary, but it is important to let the youngsters know about what they are doing. So you have to strike a balance," said Yuvraj.

Kaif, who is an active commentator, also talked about the challenges that the job possesses.

"We have been cricketers ourselves. So we know we cannot get that critical. A balance needs to be struck and commentary should be done accordingly," said Kaif.

During the Natwest finals against England in 2002, Yuvraj and Kaif played a crucial role to take their side over the line.

In the Natwest final, India was set a target of 326 to win the match. India was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj and Kaif got together at the crease.

The duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope in the match. Yuvraj was dismissed for 69 runs, but Kaif batted well to give India a win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare.

After the win, then skipper Ganguly took off his shirt and celebrated in style at the Lord's dressing room. (ANI)

