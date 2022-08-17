Want to win another World Cup: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell

St John's [Antigua], August 17 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has hinted at a possible return to the Men in Maroon side at this year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Russell has not represented West Indies since last year's ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai, but the veteran could be in line for a quick return to international cricket at this year's 20-over tournament.

"Of course, of course. The maroon is all over," Skysports quoted Russell as saying.

"Honestly, I have two franchise hundreds and I wish those hundreds were actually playing for West Indies.

"I don't regret saying this just now. I really enjoyed playing for Jamaica Tallawahs but those two hundred, it would be more special coming in international cricket."

Following his stint in England, Russell will play for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the month-long Caribbean Premier League that commences at the end of this month.

"I always want to play and give back," Russell told Sky Sports.

"But at the end of the day, if we are not agreeing on certain terms...they have to respect my terms as well. At the end of the day, it is what it is. We have families and we have to make sure that we give our best opportunity while we have one career. It's not like I can start over again. I'm 34 and I want to win another World Cup - or two more - for West Indies because at the end of the day, I'm here now, and I'm just taking it day by day," he added. (ANI)