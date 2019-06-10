Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh

Wanted to play IPL final and end cricket with satisfaction, says Yuvraj

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Former India power-hitter Yuvraj Singh on Monday said had he been part of Mumbai Indians' playing XI in the IPL final, he would have ended his cricketing journey with satisfaction.
The 37-year-old, who announced his retirement earlier today, said, "Lately, I was neither getting success nor opportunity to play. I had spent so much time on the ground and there were other reasons as well. I was confused about how to end my career."
"We won this IPL but had I got a chance to be part of the XI, I would have left with satisfaction but one doesn't get everything in life. I started my career in 2000 and it had been 19 years. Last year, I had decided that this year's IPL would be my last outing and I'll give it my best shot," he added.
When asked whether he requested BCCI for 'one last match', the Chandigarh-born said he never demanded any retirement game as he does not like to play such cricket.
"I was told if you cannot pass the YOYO Test then you can play a retirement match. Then I replied I don't want a retirement match and if I can't pass the test then I will return home silently. I cleared the test but rest was not my call," he said.
Yuvraj, who always seeks advice from his teammates, said that it was master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar who told him the decision to retire should be his own, and not as per the advice given to him.
"Zak (Zaheer Khan), Ashu (Ashish Nehra), Viru (Virender Sehwag), Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) and Sachin (Tendulkar) Paaji... I have always consulted them moving on. Especially Sachin during this IPL. He told me that it (retirement) has to come from you, it is you who has to decide when to end not the people," the swashbuckling left-handed batsman said.
The 2011 World Cup hero, when asked if he sees his reflection in anyone, was quick to say there was no such player. He, however, acknowledged that Rishabh Pant has the potential to become better than him as he has proved himself at a very early stage. "He (Pant) can become attacking and match winning left-hander," the retired cricketer said.
Yuvraj has 8701 runs in 304 One-Day International matches. When asked if he regrets not being able to achieve the 10,000 runs milestone, he said, "Biggest moment in my life was winning 2011 World Cup and Man of the Match. That was a bigger high. I never thought about 10,000 runs as I always thought about winning the World Cup, which was far more special."
The power-hitting batsman was popular in one-dayers and T20Is but could not make it to the Test format. Yuvraj has played 40 Tests and amassed a total of 1900 runs, with the highest score of 169, registered three centuries and 11 fifties.
"If you look at the whole journey it's been great but unfortunate not to play say another 40 Test matches. I guess that would have been awesome but I tried my best every time. End of the day it was about winning the games every time I scored runs I am sure it helped to win the game for India. Ifs and buts are there but I gave it my all," he asserted.
"I look at myself and see I was playing at a time when it was very difficult to get a spot with players like (VVS) Laxman, (Sourav) Ganguly who was the captain, Sachin, Rahul (Dravid), Viru (Virender Sehwag) as an opener. It was very hard to find space in the middle order.
That time we used to get like one or two Test matches compared to guys who get about 10 to 15 Test matches to play all the time today. So I never really got that spot. Every time I failed, I used to lose that spot. For seven years I guess I sat out for 40 Test matches. When I finally got my spot then I got diagnosed with cancer," he said.
A veteran of 58 T20Is, Yuvraj now wants to play in overseas leagues and said at this age he can manage to play some fun cricket and enjoy his life as he has been stressful just thinking about international games and performing in big tournaments like IPL.
"With BCCI's permission, I would love to go, play and have fun for this year or maybe next year. I don't know what's left in me. It has been a very long and hard journey and I think I deserve that. I have had a word with BCCI and will have another after this announcement. Hopefully, it will be easy sailing for me," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:05 IST

Stuart Broad bids adieu to Yuvi

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh decided to retire from all forms of cricket on Monday, and after he formally announced his decision, England's bowler Stuart Broad bid adieu to his biggest nemesis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:55 IST

WTA rankings: Ashleigh Barty rises to number two position

Florida [US], Jun 10 (ANI): Australian Ashleigh Barty has risen to the number two position in the latest updated Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:23 IST

Retirement decision was Yuvi's own, says his mother Shabnam Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The decision of Yuvraj Singh to retire from all forms of cricket was his own, said Shabnam Singh, cricketer's mother, here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:19 IST

Cricketing fraternity reacts to Yuvi's retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): India's hero during the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international experience.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:26 IST

Swashbuckling cricketer Yuvraj Singh announces retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): India's hero during the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international experience.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:51 IST

CWC'19: Players to watch out in B'desh-SL clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, both with one win each under their belt, would aim to dominate the other when they lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on June 11 at County Ground in Bristol.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:50 IST

Hardik Pandya took the game away from Australia: Brad Hogg

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): At a time when cricket enthusiasts and veterans are heaping praises on Shikhar Dhawan for his crucial ton in India's World Cup match against Australia, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes it was all-rounder Hardik Pandya's inning which took the game away.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:44 IST

Kohli, Finch question the use of zing bails

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch questioned the use of zing bails at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup following the fifth incident in 10 days of a batsman getting bowled but the light-up bails not being dislodged.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:48 IST

Zampa uses hand-warmers, says Finch after ball-tampering rumours

Melbourne [Australia], June 10 (ANI): Amid all the speculations regarding Australia spinner Adam Zampa tampering the ball on Sunday, skipper Aaron Finch came out in his support saying Zampa uses hand-warmers and have them in every game.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Laura Marsh completes 100 ODI matches

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Laura Marsh completed her 100 One-Day International (ODI) matches for England as she featured in the second ICC Women's Championship match against the West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:04 IST

ICC Women's C'ship: Shrubsole shines as England beat Windies by 121 runs

Worcester (Worcestershire) [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Anya Shrubsole's late hitting with the bat before taking two early wickets helped England secure a comfortable 121-run victory over West Indies in a rain-hit ICC Women's Championship match at County Ground in Worcester.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:50 IST

Nuwan Pradeep dislocates finger, to miss match against Bangladesh

Dubai [UAE], June 10 (ANI): Sri Lanka faced a major blow ahead of their clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup as pacer Nuwan Pradeep will not feature in the game owing to his dislocated finger.

Read More
iocl