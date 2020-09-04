Waqar Younis believes Pakistan 'still a touch behind' other teams in fitness

Lahore [Pakistan], September 3 (ANI): Stressing over the need to improve fitness, Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said that his side is still a touch behind many other teams in the world in term of fitness.

"It is not just the skills of fast bowling that our young guys need to work on. Fitness is also crucial for them. As a squad, our fitness has been improving all the time but I think we are still a touch behind many other teams in the world. Fast bowlers in Test cricket have to be superfit to survive those long spells when the team needs you, even at the times you may not want to," Younis wrote in a column for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Exuding confidence in the team's pacers, Younis said the "future will be bright again."

"Fast bowling is the trademark of Pakistan cricket. There have been so many great ones over the years and I am confident that the future will be bright again, with a number of bowlers able to register 150 clicks on the speed gun," he said.

"We are fortunate to have some really talented young fast bowlers but unfortunately that we do not have so many experienced ones to lead them out in the middle. It will take some time before we are back on the right track. Every country has a little dip at times in terms of player development and you have to go through those periods before someone emerges to become a great of the game," he added.

Pakistan recently completed their tour of England where they played three Tests and as many T20Is. The visitors suffered a 1-0 defeat in the Test series while they drew the T20I series against England.

Younis said their preparation for the tour was not 'ideal' due to the coronavirus pandemic but is happy with how the team performed.

"Because of COVID-19, the preparation for the tour of England was not ideal. For three months or so, these guys were stuck indoors and not really able to train. The weather was also a frustration at various points on the tour but the young bowlers have made excellent progress and we are happy with their performances," he said. (ANI)

