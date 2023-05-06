"Waqt acha ho ya bura Guzar he jata hai," Riyan Parag shares message after recent criticism from fans

Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], May 6 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag shared a message after his poor form of run continued.

The Indian batter once again failed to impress with the bat as he ended up with the figures of 4(6). He has already recieved criticism for his low-scoring performances in the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2023.

He was targeted once again for his performance against Gujarat Titans on Friday.

Riyan shared a cryptic message in response to the recent criticism he has faced from the fans.

"Waqt acha ho ya bura Guzar he jata hai," Riyan wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/ParagRiyan/status/1654562514385121280?s=20

Riyan has been one of those players who has acted as the backbone of Rajasthan's middle order on various occasions. But his recent poor form with the bat does not seem to end.

Riyan has played the anchor role for RR against DC in 2019 which played a crucial role in their victory. But this time he failed to do so.

While opting to bat first backfired on Rajasthan as they lost early wickets. Key batter Jos Buttler was dismissed by GT skipper Hardik Pandya in the 2nd over. Jos Buttler scored just eight runs off six balls.



Already jolted by the loss of an early wicket, RR received another blow after Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out amid the chaos. He scored 14 runs off 11 balls.

At the end of the powerplay, RR crossed the 50-run mark by losing two crucial wickets.

Joshua Little took Samson's wicket. The Rajasthan skipper scored 30 off 20 balls.

In the 8th over, Rashid Khan picked up the wicket of R Ashwin, who was batting at 2 off 6 balls.

Devdutt Padikkal continued to disappoint, however, as got out of the bowling of Noor Ahmad. In the 14th over, Noor struck again, dismissing Dhruv Jurel for 9 off 8 balls.

Shimron Hetmyer became the target of Rashid Khan's spin in the 15th over. He scored just 7 off 13 balls.

RR crawled to the 100-run mark in 15 overs.

Mohammed Shami also got himself in the wickets column after castling Trent Boult for 15 off 11 balls.

After Adam Zampa returned to the dugout after being run out by Abhinav Manohar, RR posted a low score of 118, bundling out in 17.5 overs.

GT batters made their intentions clear from the very first ball as they chased down the target comfortably and moved to the top spot of the table. (ANI)

