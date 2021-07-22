Warm-up game: Pacer Avesh Khan remains under observation, won't take further part on Day 2 and 3

Durham [UK], July 21 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday informed that pacer Avesh Khan remains under observation after sustaining a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the ongoing three-day warm-up game between Indians and County Select XI.

"UPDATE - Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under observation of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking any further part on Day 2 and Day 3 of the warm-up game," tweeted BCCI.

India cricketers Washington Sundar and Avesh have been picked in the playing XI for the County Select XI for the three-day warm-up game in Durham.



On Tuesday, Indians won the toss and opted to bat against County Select XI. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have been rested for the clash, and as a result, Rohit Sharma is leading the outfit.

Kohli had been advised rest after he felt stiffness in his back late on Monday evening, while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring which has been addressed by an injection.

KL Rahul hit a classy hundred while Ravindra Jadeja scored a gutsy fifty (75) to revive Indians' innings on Day One of the three-day warm-up game.

At stumps, India ended at 306/9 on day one as Rahul and Jadeja headlined the visitors' show with standout performances. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj remained unbeaten on 3 and 1 respectively. (ANI)

