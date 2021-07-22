Warm-up Game: Umesh strikes but Hameed shines for County Select XI on Day 2

Durham [UK], July 21 (ANI): Umesh Yadav had a good day with the ball for the Indians as the visitors made inroads into the County Select XI lineup on Day 2 of the ongoing three-day warm-up game here at the Riverside Ground on Wednesday.

At stumps, the County Select XI score reads 220/9 and they are still trailing Indians by 91 runs. For the county side, Craig Miles (1*) is unbeaten at the crease.

Coming out to bat, the Indians rocked County Select XI as Jake Libby (12), Robert Yates (1), and Washington Sundar (1) were dismissed cheaply and the side was reduced to 29/3. Libby was dismissed by Umesh Yadav while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got the better of Yates and Sundar respectively.

Haseeb Hameed and Will Rhodes then ensured that the side does not lose more wickets before the Lunch interval, taking the score to 44/3, still trailing Indians by 267 runs.

After the lunch break, Umesh Yadav provided the Indians with the breakthrough of Rhodes (11) and County Select XI was reduced to 56/4. However, Hameed along with Lyndon James retrieved the innings for the side and the duo took the score to 113/4 at the tea interval.



Umesh was once again the go-to man as he sent James (27) back to the pavilion after the tea break. Soon after, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed James Rew (2), and County Select XI was reduced to 159/6, still trailing by 152 runs.

Hameed was able to keep Indians at bay for long, but he finally perished on the bowling of Shardul Thakur, but it was not before he had played a knock of 112 runs. Soon after, Jack Carson (2) was cleaned up by Siraj and the County side was in trouble of being bundled out before stumps.

Liam Patterson-White (33) was sent to the pavilion by Axar Patel and at stumps, County Select XI was reduced to 220/9.

Earlier, resuming Day 2 at 306/9, overnight batters Bumrah and Siraj managed to add just five runs before Bumrah (5) was clean bowled by Craig Miles and as a result, visitors were bowled out for 311 in the first innings.

Brief Scores: Indians 311; County Select XI 220/9 (Haseeb Hameed 112, Lyndon James 27, Umesh Yadav 3-22). (ANI)

