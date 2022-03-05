Warne will be remembered for both on and off-field antics: Labuschagne

Melbourne [Australia], March 5 (ANI): Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne on Saturday expressed his grief at the demise of legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, saying that the player will be remembered for everything he did not only on the field, but off it as well.

Warne passed away in Thailand at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack.

"Shocked and saddened at the news. Warnie did so much for the game of cricket, and will be forever remembered for everything he did not only on the field but off it too. Rest In Peace ," said a tweet from Labuschagne.



Warne was one of the most influential cricketers in history. He almost single-handedly reinvented the art of leg-spin when he burst onto the international scene in the early 1990s, and by the time he retired from international cricket in 2007, he had become the first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets.

A central figure in Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup triumph in 1999 when he was player of the match in both the semi-final and the final, Wisden Cricketers' Almanack recognised Shane's achievements by naming him as one of its Five Cricketers of the Twentieth Century.

Shane finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers behind his great friend and rival Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (1,347). Shane also captained Australia in 11 One-Day Internationals, winning 10 and losing just once. (ANI)

