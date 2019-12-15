Warner becomes 12th Australian to smash 7000 runs in Test

Perth [Australia], Dec 14 (ANI): Opening batsman David Warner on Saturday became the 12th Australian cricketer to smash 7000 runs in the longest format of the game.

By doing so, Warner also moved past the legendary cricketer Don Bradman in the run-scoring list for Australia in Test cricket.

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat on Day two of the first Test against New Zealand.

Warner reached 7000 runs in his 151st innings.

On November 30, Australian cricketer Steve Smith had become the fastest to register 7,000 runs in Test cricket.

India batsman Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar had reached the milestone in their 134th and 136th innings respectively. (ANI)

