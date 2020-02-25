Warner overwhelmed by 'very respectful' response from South Africa crowd

Port Elizabeth [South Africa], Feb 25 (ANI): Australia's David Warner is "overwhelmed" by the response he received from the South African fans saying that they were "very respectful".

"I have pretty much been overwhelmed by the support we have had from the fans. The fans were just outstanding. They were very respectful," cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

Australia are touring South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The team is touring South Africa for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft were involved in ball-tampering in the Cape Town Test in 2018. After the incident, Warner and Smith were handed a one-year ban while Bancroft was banned for nine months.

Therefore, it was expected that Warner and Smith will be exposed to hostile reception but the opening batsman said it was a great atmosphere.

"I did not cop anything on the fence. The kids were yelling out for autographs and we obliged as we always do. It was a great atmosphere," Warner said.

In the ongoing three-match T20I series, Australia won the first T20I by 107 runs but the hosts made a comeback in the second and won the match by 12 runs.

The series decider will be played on February 26. (ANI)

