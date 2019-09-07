Australia batsman David Warner
Warner scripts first pair in international cricket

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:48 IST

Manchester [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): Australia batsman David Warner recorded his first pair in Test as he was bowled out for a duck in the second innings of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England on Saturday.
On the fourth day of the Test, England pacer Stuart Broad scalped Warner's wicket as he found him in front of the wickets. In the first innings too he was dismissed by Broad for a duck.
This is the sixth time when Broad sent Warner back to the pavilion in the Ashes. In the series so far, Warner has scored 2, 8, 3, 5, 65, 0, 0, 0 respectively. The Aussie batsman was unable to score a single run in his last three innings.
At the time of filing this story, Australia were at 48-4 in 17.1 overs and leading by 244 runs. Earlier, Australia bowled out England for 301. (ANI)

