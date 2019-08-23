Australia batsman David Warner
Australia batsman David Warner

Warner stood up really well: Ricky Ponting

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:26 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 23 (ANI): Former Australia player Ricky Ponting feels that David Warner 'really stood up' at a time when the team needed it the most as they are playing without in-form batsman Steve Smith.
Smith was at his devastating best in the first two Ashes Test matches. However, he was ruled out of the third Ashes Test match because of concussion.
Australia displayed a dismal performance on day one of the third Ashes Test match on Thursday as they were bundled out on 179 runs. Only three players including Warner managed to reach double-figure score. The other two were Marnus Labuschagne (74) and Tim Paine (11).
"It was more important this game for Davey to do it with Steve Smith not being there. You then have got to turn to your more senior players and hope that they get the job done for you. Knowing what Davey is like he would've liked the opportunity to be the most senior player in the side and so far he's stood up really well," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.
Warner played a knock of 61 runs and formed a 111-run partnership with Labuschagne to help the struggling Australian side.
England will start their first inning on Friday. (ANI)

