Was a 'big challenge' to switch from SRH to Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has said that it was a big challenge for him to switch from SunRisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan was doing an Instagram Live session with former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan and it was then that the latter asked the left-handed batsman to talk about the switch to Delhi Capitals.

"It was a big challenge for me when I was playing for Delhi Capitals, I played with Hyderabad for eight years, it was a challenge for me to play for Delhi, but I saw it as an opportunity to perform for a new side, I had experience and when you have that, you can find the solutions, Delhi was at the bottom of the table at that time as well but I needed that change, I loved the support staff, I was the senior-most player there during the last season but I loved playing for Delhi," Dhawan told Pathan during the session.

"I stay in Delhi so there is a sense of belonging, I have a huge fan following in Delhi as well so it became easy for me," he added.

Dhawan played 16 matches for the Delhi Capitals in the 2019 edition of the IPL and he went on to score 521 runs at an average of 33.42.

The left-handed batsman played eight years for SunRisers Hyderabad.

He also led the franchise for a brief period of time, but he was later replaced by Darren Sammy in the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Dhawan last played an ODI match for India in January this year.

After that, he picked up an injury which resulted in his being ruled out of the series against New Zealand.

Dhawan would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started by March 29.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

