'Was a big relief', says Rachin Ravindra as New Zealand earn nail-biting draw

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said he felt "big relief" when the Kiwis managed to survive by the barest of margins on the last day of the first Test against India.

New Zealand's Rachin and Ajaz Patel put up a gritty performance to ensure that the visitors walked away with a draw at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday.

Team India had taken eight wickets on Day 5 of the first Test but some late drama and stout-hearted performance from New Zealand's tail ensured a draw.



"It was a pretty incredible moment I think, taking in the crowd and how loud they were and all the fielders around the bat. It's the kind of stuff you dream about as a kid. You watch test matches like that and that's where your heroes and your idols are made," said Rachin in a video shared by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

"It's the stuff of dreams being able to take in the crowd. I know my process, I have done my training and I backed myself to do this. It was like a big relief, I was thinking ball after ball, ball after ball, 'how many overs to go' and obviously a big relief," he added.

The two sides will now face off in Mumbai for the second and the final Test of the series on Friday. The New Zealand all-rounder wants his side to cherish the first Test as the team gears up for the second game later this week.

"As we move forward towards the next game, it's important we enjoy whatever happened in the last five days," Rachin signed off. (ANI)

