Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting

Was extremely surprised at England's tactics, says Ricky Ponting

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:12 IST

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said that he was surprised with the kind of tactics England employed on the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes.
His remarks came after the close of play on day four of the fourth Test.
"I was extremely surprised at England's tactics after tea. To not start with one of Archer or Broad for me was staggering. I think the most important phase of play for England was the first hour after tea and they decided to go with Overton and Leach, and I know Overton only bowled three overs but it just seemed to quieten the whole crowd down and it gave Smith a chance to get in and get settled and start again," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.
With the lead of 196 runs, Australia was in a spot of bother at 44/4 in the second innings, but England chose not to bowl Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer immediately after the tea break and this allowed Steve Smith to get his eye in to take Aussies to a position of safety.
Smith eventually got dismissed after playing a knock of 82 runs, but his stint with the bat enabled the team from Down Under to post declare at 186/6, setting England a target of 383.
"They will have their reasons, but it seemed as though they wanted Archer and Broad to bowl late in the session and slow the game down. I think they bowled six overs in 40 minutes. You would have to say it is unacceptable to bowl seven-minute overs," Ponting said.
England was able to win the third Test after the heroics of all-rounder Ben Stokes. He played a knock of 135 runs to help the Three Lions register a win by one-wicket.
However, Ponting says the task in the ongoing Test will be a difficult as the pitch conditions are very different. It's a completely different set of circumstances," Ponting said.
"Headingley, that wicket actually got better and better. It finished middle of day four, did not even get into the fifth day. This pitch has got worse and worse as the days have gone on," Ponting said.
"Australia does not need to be spooked about anything there; one for the fact they should have won, but two it's not going to be easy for anyone starting on that pitch against Australia's attack," he added.
In the ongoing Test, Australia batsman Steve Smith scored a double don in the first innings, enabling the team to post 479 on the board.
Aussies then bundled out England for 301 to gain a lead of 196 runs.
Having set the target, Aussie pacer Pat Cummins got two breakthroughs in the first over sending Rory Burns and Joe Root back to the pavilion and England ended day four at 18/2.
England will resume the final day later today at 18/2. Currently, the series is levelled at 1-1. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:38 IST

No such thing as failure for ISRO and sportspersons: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday drew a comparison between the hard work of ISRO and sportspersons by asserting that there is no such thing as failure for the space agency and athletes of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:36 IST

It will be difficult, but anything is possible: England coach...

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): England coach Trevor Bayliss says that winning the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes will be difficult.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:28 IST

Like to get into tough situations and take the team through,...

Manchester [UK] Sept 8 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith says he likes to get into tough situations and be the player on whom the team can count upon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 08:25 IST

Final fixtures for ICC Women's T20 World Cup announced

Dubai [UAE], Sept 8 (ANI): The final fixtures for the upcoming women's T20 World Cup were finalised on Sunday as both Thailand and Bangladesh qualified for the tournament after an impressive showing at the global qualifying event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 07:52 IST

19-year-old Bianca Andreescu defeats Serena Williams to clinch...

New York [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Tennis player Bianca Andreescu on Saturday (local time) became Canada's first Grand Slam champion as she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to clinch her maiden US Open title.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:16 IST

Australia post target of 383 runs for England to win

Manchester [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): Australia declared their innings at 186/6 and posted a target of 383 runs for England to win the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford Stadium here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:54 IST

Mohammad Nabi to retire from longest format after one-off Test...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is all set retire from the longest format of the game after the conclusion of ongoing Test against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:18 IST

Steve Smith completes 600 runs in Ashes

Manchester [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): Australian batsman Steve Smith on Saturday completed 600 runs in the ongoing Ashes series against England at Old Trafford Stadium here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:48 IST

Warner scripts first pair in international cricket

Manchester [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): Australia batsman David Warner recorded his first pair in Test as he was bowled out for a duck in the second innings of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:03 IST

Playing against Qatar will not be easy: Indian football coach Stimac

Doha [Qatar], Sept 7 (ANI): After losing to Oman 2-1 in their first match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Indian coach Igor Stimac on Saturday said playing against Qatar would not be easy as they are the strongest team in the Group E.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:35 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board expresses grief over Abdul Qadir's demise

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday expressed its shock and grief at the demise of legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:40 IST

Afghanistan extends lead over Bangladesh by 374 runs at end of day three

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept 7 (ANI): Afghanistan extended their lead over Bangladesh to 374 at the end of play on day three of the one-off Test at Zahur Ahmed Choudhary Stadium here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl