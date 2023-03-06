Was just really psyched to get out there, bat: Grace Harris after her scintillating knock

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Grace Harris expressed that she was raring to go out and bat in UP Warriorz chase against the Gujarat Titans after her incredible knock in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday.

The Aussie player stated that she had been preparing ahead of the WPL and enjoys batting with an aggressive mindset in the middle. She also thanked her skipper Alyssa Healy and coach Jon Lewis for backing her to bat with freedom.

"I was just really psyched to get out there and have a bat. Have trained a lot. Love batting with a bit of freedom. Healy, the coach supports any decision," Harris said.

The right-hand batter while reflecting on her match-winning knock and her crucial partnership with Sophie Ecclestone said, "I started poorly. You need to get the conditions to know how to play. Was thankful that Sophie motored along. Great feeling to finish the game off. I actually knew what I wanted to do. Was getting a bit antsy when there were so many breaks with the DRS at the end. She is a clean striker (Sophie)."

Talking about the DRS (Decision Review System) confusion during the latter half of the innings, she said, "There was a little bit of confusion towards the end when the ump walked over to say the DRS has gone down. It was a good bit of fun."



Harris further said that she wanted to have burgers to celebrate the win but reckoned she will settle for butter chicken if she is unable to find them.

"Don't know where I'll find some burgers in India. Maybe some butter chicken," she added.

Half-centuries from Kiran Navgire and Grace Harris helped UP Warriorz clinch a hard-fought last-over win over Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign opener at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Grace brought her fifty in just 25 balls, consisting of seven fours and two sixes. Grace finished the match with a six, taking her team across the finishing line with a ball to go. UP finished at 175/7 in 19.5 overs, with Grace (59*) and Ecclestone (22*). They had stitched a quickfire 70-run stand in 25 balls to guide their team to a win.

Earlier, a hard-hitting knock from Harleen Deol and her partnership with Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner helped Gujarat Giants reach a solid total of 169/6 in their 20 overs. (ANI)

