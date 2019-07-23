Wasim Akram embarrassed, 'humiliated' at Manchester airport

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram 'made to feel embarrassed' and humiliated for carrying insulin at Manchester airport.

Member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, Akram in a tweet on Tuesday said that he was rudely questioned and ordered to take out his insulin from its case and dump it into a plastic bag.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram tweeted.



Akram, the former left-arm fast bowler, represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets.

He also played in 356 ODIs and picked a total of 502 wickets.

The 53-year-old was part of the commentary team at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 in the United Kingdom. (ANI)

