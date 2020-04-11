Wasim Jaffer names Sunil Gavaskar as skipper of his greatest Mumbai XI

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on Saturday named Sunil Gavaskar as the skipper of his greatest Mumbai XI since 1970.

He announced the playing XI on his official Twitter account and went on to include Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli in his playing XI.

Jaffer included just Rohit Sharma from the current playing lot in his greatest Mumbai XI.

Jaffer's greatest Mumbai XI since 1970: Sunil Gavaskar (c), Rohit Sharma, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Chandrakant Pandit (wk), Ramesh Powar/ Sairaj Bahutule, Ajit Agarkar/ Abdul Ismail, Zaheer Khan, Abey Kuruvilla, Padmakar Shivalkar



Gavaskar went on to play 348 matches first-class matches and managed to score 25,834 runs in them, with his highest score being 340.

Wasim Jaffer himself is a big name in the history of Ranji cricket and in the latest season, he became the first cricketer to play 150 Ranji Trophy matches.

Jaffer also went on to become the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy.

He had also guided Mumbai to Ranji Trophy wins in the tournament's 38th and 39th edition. (ANI)

