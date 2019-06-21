PCB logo
Wasim Khan replaces Mohsin Khan to act as chair of PCB Cricket Committee

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:02 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 20 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan on Thursday replaced Mohsin Khan to act as the Chair of the Cricket Committee to carry out a robust review of the team's performance after the conclusion of the ongoing World Cup.
Wasim will chair the review of the Pakistan cricket team's performance over the past three years before submitting its recommendations to the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and the Board of Governors (BoG) for their consideration,
During a recent meeting with Mani, former Test cricketer Mohsin expressed his willingness to be released from his current position as the Chair, a PCB statement said.
"I am very thankful to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani for honouring me with the opportunity to Chair the PCB Cricket Committee. My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record," Mohsin said.
After accepting Mohsin's request, Mani said, "It is always difficult to let go someone of Mohsin's stature and calibre, but we respect his decision. I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours."
Board of Governors (BoG) in the 54th meeting had a discussion on the Pakistan cricket team's recent performances across all formats. The members agreed the team in the ongoing World Cup to date has been "below expectation". However, the BoG "expressed faith, support and confidence in the team and hoped they will utilise all their talent and potential" in the remainder of the tournament to "bounce back strongly and finish on a high".
Pakistan suffered an 89-run defeat at the hands of India, which also built on their losing streak against the arch-rivals. Pakistan's head-to-head record against India in World Cup now sits at 0-7. Pakistan will next meet South Africa on June 22 at the Lord's in London. (ANI)

