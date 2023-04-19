Watch: Arjun Tendulkar bags his maiden IPL wicket in tense last over against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI): Arjun Tendulkar bagged his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) wicket as Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In order to secure MI's third consecutive victory, Arjun bowled the pivotal 20th over of the innings while maintaining composure.

Arjun removed SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with Rohit Sharma taking an easy catch at the cover. Arjun's first-ever IPL wicket made Rohit ecstatic, and many people were moved by his expression.

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. pic.twitter.com/1jAa2kBm0Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023



When discussing his strategies after the game, Arjun said he planned to bowl wide yorkers. Arjun asserted that he frequently discusses the game with his father, Sachin and that they have tactical discussions together.

"My plan was to just bowl wide and get the batsmen hitting into the longer side. I was itching to bowl, yes. I love bowling and am happy to bowl any time. We [Sachin and him] talk a lot about cricket. We talk tactics and plans. I just focused on my release and the lengths I want to bowl. If it swings, it is a bonus; if it doesn't, so be it," said Arjun at the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Cameron Green's fifty followed by Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Piyush Chawla's fiery spells helped Mumbai Indians (MI) clinch a 14-run win as they bundled out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 178 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Tuesday.

For MI, Behrendorff, Meredith and Chawla bagged two wickets each while Arjun Tendulkar bagged his maiden IPL wicket. Mayank Agarwal scored the highest for Hyderabad with 48 of 41 while Heinrich Klaasen played a quickfire knock of 36 in 16 balls. Arjun sealed the win with his first IPL wicket, making it three wins in a row for Mumbai Indians. (ANI)