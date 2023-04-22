Watch: Cricket fans pay tribute to Sachin Tendulkar during MI-PBKS match ahead of legend's 50th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): The jam-packed Wankhede Stadium on Saturday witnessed an amazing moment when cricket lovers paid tribute to legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who will turn 50 on Monday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are playing their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium.

After the end of the 10th over of the first innings, the crowds expressed their love for Sachin by chanting his name at the top of their lungs. After the 10th over was completed, the whole stadium rang with the chants of "Sachin, Sachin".

MI acknowledged this gesture and tweeted, "THIS. IS. EVERYTHING. #OneFamily #MIvPBKS #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL."



Sachin will turn 50 on Monday.

Sachin on Saturday cut a cake to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his iconic "Desert Storm" innings in Mumbai with his fans from India and worldwide. In that knock, he scored 143 off 131 balls against Australia at Sharjah in 1998. Though his innings came in a losing cause, the knock is considered as one of the most iconic ones in sports history.

Sachin is considered as the greatest batter to have played the game. With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Tests, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well.

He is part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Sachin has played six IPL seasons, all for Mumbai Indians, where he has scored a total of 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with the strike rate of 119.82.

Sachin's best performance came in IPL 2010. He scored 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 at a strike rate of 132.61. He scored five fifties that season and his best individual score was 89*. He won the 'Orange Cap' that season. MI finished as runners-up that season.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first against PBKS. PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55), Harpreet Singh (41) and Atharva Taide (29) were among the top batters for Punjab. Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)