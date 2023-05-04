Watch: Gujarat Titans players describe Mohammed Shami in one word

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 4 (ANI): Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan and other players from the side took turns to describe pacer and teammate Mohammed Shami using one word.

His teammates chose what they thought was the most appropriate word to describe the veteran, in a video posted by Gujarat Titans' Twitter handle.

'King of Spin' Rashid Khan described Shami by the word "swing", referring to the pacer's ability to swing the ball. While Joshua Little thinks his bowling is "skilful".

According to Srikar Bharat, Shami is "super chill" and Wriddhiman Saha said the pacer is "funny".

Young batter Sai Sudharshan said in the video that Shami is like a "Dada" (big brother) to him.

To describe @MdShami11 in one word is pretty difficult, but watch our Titans give it a try #TitansFAM, how would you describe our pacer?



Watch more of these exclusive videos only on our app and website using this - https://t.co/TyoLPHN7fA#AavaDe | #TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/bwlD3ddsAF — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 4, 2023



He delivered his best bowling performance in Indian Premier League history with the figures (4-0-11-4) against DC.

The Indian pacer is currently holding the "Purple Cap". He has 17 wickets in nine matches with an average of 14.52 and an economy of 7.05.

All eyes will be on Shami when GT will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their next game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. (ANI)