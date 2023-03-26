Watch: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra names his three favourite Women's Premier League stars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Star India javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra revealed his three favourite stars from the ongoing inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of the tournament, Neeraj said that his top three favourite players in the league are Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

"My favourite three players are Harmanpreet Kaur. I have watched her play. Smriti Mandhana plays really well. I have also seen Shafali Verma play and she will do well in future," said Neeraj.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Harmanpreet has showcased great form in WPL. In eight innings, she has scored 244 runs at an average of 40.66, with three fifties and a strike rate of 144.37 and the best score of 65*.

Shafali Verma has also performed well for Delhi Capitals. In eight matches, she has scored 241 runs at an average of 34.42. She has scored two half-centuries with the best score of 84. Her strike rate is 182.57.



Smriti on the other hand had an underwhelming WPL. She could score only 149 runs in eight matches at an average of 18.62 and a strike rate of over 111. Her best score in the tournament was 37.

On his experience of meeting the U-19 T20 World Cup winning team India in South Africa and attending the WPL eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, Neeraj said, "I met the Indian women's team for the first time during the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. I was in South Africa for my training. India won the tournament and it felt good. I have seen the WPL, the atmosphere is good. The way people are supporting women's cricket and the quality of matches is really great."

Neeraj said that with time, WPL will only get better as a tournament.

Mumbai Indians will square off with Delhi Capitals in the title clash of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Both teams have had a remarkable journey in WPL so far. Delhi Capitals finished at the top of the points table with six wins, two losses and 12 points to get a direct ticket to the final. Mumbai Indians, the second-placed team with six wins, two losses and 12 points, advanced to the final after beating a third-placed UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the eliminator.

