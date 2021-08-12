WBBL: Georgia Wareham extends contract with Melbourne Renegades for three seasons

Melbourne [Australia], August 12 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades on Thursday announced that Australian leg-spinner Georgia Wareham has re-committed to the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) club for a further three seasons.

After joining the Melbourne Renegades ahead of the first season of the competition, Wareham enters her seventh year with the Renegades as one of Australia's most consistent players.

"I'm really happy to extend my contract with the Renegades. I've been part of this side since the start and the club has always shown great support for me," Wareham said in a statement.



"We have a terrific group of players who are proud to walk out in red. I'm looking forward to working with Simon Helmot and supporting Sophie in her role as skipper. We've played cricket together since the very early days of juniors and I'm glad we'll get to continue that with the Renegades," she added.

Wareham has played pivotal roles in both the 2017 and 2020 ICC T20 World Cups and was named Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year in 2019.

The 22-year-old missed the end of last WBBL season with a leg injury but prior to that had taken her batting to a new level -- averaging 46.33 with a strike rate of 146.

"Last year wasn't ideal with my injury and it was a difficult season on-field. That said, we're excited about getting back on the park for WBBL|07 and moving us back into the finals with some great cricket," said Wareham.

Melbourne Renegades WBBL Head Coach Simon Helmot said he was looking forward to seeing Wareham take her game to the next level. (ANI)

