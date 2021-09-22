WBBL: Maia Bouchier signs for Melbourne Stars

Melbourne [Australia], September 22 (ANI): The Melbourne Stars on Wednesday announced the signing of new England debutant Maia Bouchier for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season.

22-year old Bouchier made her England debut earlier this month in the T20 International Series against New Zealand. The right-hand batter was signed by the Southern Brave in The Hundred and is currently playing for the Southern Vipers in England's One-Day competition - the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Bouchier said she was looking forward to making her WBBL debut.



"I've watched the WBBL over recent seasons from the UK and we know what a quality tournament it is to be a part of," Bouchier said.

"I'm really excited to make my debut in the competition and I'd like to thank the Melbourne Stars for the opportunity to be involved. The Stars have some fantastic players and I know how close they went to win the title last year, so hopefully, I can make a contribution to a successful season," Bouchier added.

Bouchier averaged 30 with the bat during The Hundred and finished in the top ten batting strike rates in the competition. Melbourne Stars WBBL Head Coach Jarrad Loughman also welcomed Bouchier's signing.

"Maia will be an important part of our squad this season and gives us added depth in our strong batting lineup," Loughman said.

Current Melbourne Stars squad: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Anna Lanning, Georgia Gall, Rhys McKenna, Erin Osborne, Maia Bouchier (ENG). (ANI)

