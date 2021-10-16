WBBL: Weekend fixtures to be played behind closed doors amid COVID-19 lockdown in Hobart

Hobart [Australia], October 16 (ANI): The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Saturday confirmed that this weekend's all four matches will proceed as scheduled at Blundstone Arena, Hobart "under strict biosecurity protocols".

Four WBBL matches are scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday and a COVID-19 induced three-day lockdown by the Tasmanian Government had put the games in doubt.

But the games will now proceed as scheduled and the matches will be played behind closed doors.



"The Weber Women's Big Bash League has confirmed all four matches will proceed as scheduled this weekend at Blundstone Arena, Hobart under strict biosecurity protocols," WBBL said in a statement.

"We thank the Tasmanian Government for Its support of Weber WBBL, Including today's endorsement of our plan to safely conduct matches this weekend. The health and safety of our players, staff, match officials and partners. along with that of the wider community."

"All players, staff and match officials in Tasmania for the Weber WBBL have received COVID-19 vaccinations and received the required negative COVID-19 test results. As per the conditions of the three-day lockdown, the match will be closed to the public," the statement added.

Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with Melbourne Renegades in this weekend's first match on Saturday. (ANI)

