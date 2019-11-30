We aim to be in top ten in US Olympics 2028: Kiren Rijiju

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): We are aiming to be in the top ten positions in the US Olympics 2028, said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju here on Friday.

"We need to work with energy and enthusiasm for better performance in the upcoming Olympics. To spread awareness about fitness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched "Fit India movement" on August 29," he said.

The Sports Minister was the chief guest on the occasion of the valedictory function of the 65th National school boxing U14 (Boys) championship 2019-20 was held on JNV campus here.

Rijiju congratulated the winners and lauded the spirit of the participants. He said that we are moving forward with new thinking for sports and for their promotion, the Government of India has started the "Khelo India programme" in 2016-17.

Under the programme, the government is planning to organise four types of games next year, namely university games, youth games, school games and indigenous games, the Minister said.

Rijiju said the government is vociferous in improving the conditions of sports and the economic status of the sportsperson in the country.

The Guest of Honour, Anoop Kumar, Dronacharya Awardee in Boxing, said boxing is a wonderful science of self-defence. Day by day the government is promoting sports and providing a platform for sports. Technique or tactics, fitness and fighting spirit are essential to excel in any sport.

For the year 2019-20, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, District Karnal, Haryana was selected as a venue for the organisation of 65th SGFI National Boxing Championship, under category-U14(boys). There were around 300 participants from 31 states/UTs across the country. It was organised from November 25 to 29. 11 gold, 11 silver and 22 bronze medals were distributed to the winners in different weight categories on the occasion. (ANI)

