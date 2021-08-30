We all got a lot off our chests: Langer on his talks with Aus players

Melbourne [Australia], August 30 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer has said he will become better at his job after having one on one conversations with players to discuss issues with his managerial style.

There were reports of Langer coming under severe scrutiny after Australia suffered T20I series defeats against the West Indies and Bangladesh. There were talks that the players had discomfort with the coaching style of Langer.

"We all got a lot off our chests. I think we are all in a better place now. The situation at the moment is very tough, but I am confident that I will become a better coach from it," Langer told the West Australian newspaper, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.



"When you win, everyone is happy and gets on with things but when you are losing, that is when the finger-pointing starts, and people look for excuses," he added.

Talking about the upcoming Ashes and the T20 World Cup, Langer said: "We have had a rough trot in recent times but we retained the Ashes only a little while ago and were ranked No.1 in Test and T20 cricket not that long ago. Get back to winning and you won't hear about anything else."

The Australian squad is slated to depart for the UAE in early October although a number of players will travel ahead of them to rejoin the IPL franchises next month. (ANI)

