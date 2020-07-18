We all need to be there to support Jofra Archer, says Ben Stokes

Manchester [UK], July 18 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that the entire side needs to be there for Jofra Archer as the pacer has become a huge talking point.

His remark comes as Archer was excluded from England's squad for the second Test as the pacer breached the team's bio-secure protocols.

"For us as players, and as the England cricket group, this is a time where our way of operation really needs to come through. We really need to there to support Jofra right now, because obviously he's a big talking point, and he is by himself because of everything else going on at the moment," ESPNCricinfo quoted Stokes as saying.

"But it's about making sure that he doesn't feel like he's by himself. The worst thing that we can do right now, as a team, is to just leave him and say 'see you in five, six days' time," he added.

Extending an apology for his action, Archer had said that he indeed put the whole team and management in "danger" and "let both teams down".

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble," ECB's official website had quoted Archer as saying.

"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry," he added.

West Indies is still trailing England by 437 runs as the hosts declared their first innings on 469/9 in the ongoing second Test.

When the stumps were called on the second day, West Indies was at 32/1 after 14 overs.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph remained unbeaten for the visitors on 6 and 14 respectively.

In England's first innings, Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley scored centuries to put the hosts in a comfortable position.

Stokes played a knock of 176 runs while Sibley registered 120 runs.

For West Indies, Roston Chase picked up five wickets.

The visitors are 1-0 ahead in the series after defeating England in the first Test by four wickets. (ANI)

