We are building towards World Cup, have to function as team: Nicholas Pooran

Grenada [St George's], June 25 (ANI): West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran feels the upcoming series will give the side a chance to know each other better before they gear up for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Pooran explained how tours like the ongoing South Africa series will make them better as a team and support their preparation.

"I think we picked our best 18 provisional squad. It's important for us just to get momentum, get our fans back again. We want the full support of West Indians and the Caribbean people," said Pooran in a virtual press conference.

"I just believe that we are building towards the World Cup and we have to function as a team. Everyone knows how good Chris Gayle is, Russell, Pollard and Dwayne Bravo and the rest of the guys, but at the end of the day, if we can believe in each other that is really important for us.

"I think we have 3 series before the World Cup. And it's been a while since we've been together for a long time. So, we have a chance to mingle, we have a chance to look out for each other, we have a chance to learn about someone better," he added.

Pooran said West Indies have to come together and perform if they want to win the upcoming World Cup. He is looking forward to a stronger comeback in the upcoming T20I series with South Africa, which begins on Saturday.

"So, to me, it's not all about the cricket but is how much we could look out for each other, how much we can be a team. At the end of the day, you don't win a World Cup by one person performing or two persons performing, but by everyone playing their part and that's our key," said Pooran.



"Our keys are to look after each other, be as honest as we can with each other and then you know the results on the field will take care of itself because at the end of the day, we all want to perform, we all want to win," he added.

On Monday, Keshav Maharaj's hat-trick secured South Africa a 2-0 sweep against West Indies in the Test Series. The 2 Tests and upcoming 5 T20Is are a part of the larger South Africa tour of the West Indies, which will conclude on July 3.

Nicholas Pooran will be the Vice-Captain of the West Indies T20I team led by Kieron Pollard's captaincy.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity. Especially being a young guy with a team full of you know, when I was growing up, I looked up to Bravo, Gayle, and looked at these guys on TV," said Pooran

"And it's a wonderful opportunity that I'm getting here especially and the T20 formats, you know, we have Pollard who has played the most number of games, Gayle has the most T20 runs, Bravo with most amount of wickets.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for me not only to learn from Pollard but from the rest of the guys, and you know, it's the opportunity that anyone would want", he added.

The first T20I against South Africa begins on Saturday at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. (ANI)

