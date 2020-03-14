We are lucky cricket is not a contact sport: Pat Cummins

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 14 (ANI): Australia pacer Pat Cummins said they are lucky that cricket is not a 'contact sport' and they can avoid getting too close to each other as the concerns over coronavirus continue to rise around the globe.

"I think we were pretty good. A lot more fist bumps than normal. We were pretty clear on making sure nothing really affected the integrity of how we actually played and not changing anything about how we normally go about the game," Cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

"We're lucky in cricket that it's not a contact sport, you can try and avoid getting too close to each other so no-one really changed too much," he added.

Australia were scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home. However, after the first ODI on Friday, the remainder of the series was postponed until further notice.

"In response to the New Zealand Government's latest travel restrictions, Cricket Australia has been advised the New Zealand Men's Cricket team will be returning home immediately," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"The two remaining scheduled matches of the One-Day International series in Australia and the upcoming three-match T20 International series in New Zealand are both being postponed until further notice," the statement added.

Australia had won the first ODI against New Zealand by 71 runs. The second and third ODIs were scheduled to be played on March 15 and March 20, respectively.

Cricket Australia said they will work with New Zealand Cricket to identify a future opportunity to play both series. It also revealed that the tour of the Australian U19s Indigenous team to New Zealand has also been postponed.

"CA will continue to monitor the situation with a primary focus on the health and well-being of players, employees and the public," it added. (ANI)

