We are making tremendous progress: NZC CEO provides update on team's schedule

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White provided an update on the team's schedule and is optimistic about the upcoming tours saying that they are making 'tremendous progress'.

NZC posted a video on Twitter in which White said, "We are making tremendous progress. I was just on the phone to the West Indies, they're confirmed, Pakistan is confirmed, Australia and Bangladesh, so 37 days of international cricket. We will go through the details of that in due course."

NZC captioned the video as, "NZC CEO David White also gave an update on the potential shape of the New Zealand summer schedule at today's MediaWorks Radio announcement. Tours from @windiescricket, @TheRealPCB, @CricketAus, and @BCBtigers to NZ are all in the proposed schedule #CricketNation."

White also provided an update on the schedule of the New Zealand women's team. He said New Zealand women will tour Australia in September before they host Australia in February.

"I am also pleased to announce that the White Ferns will also be having a tour against Australia, they will tour Australia in September and then the Australia Women's team will tour New Zealand in February. We are just working through the content but probably five ODIs and three T20Is," he said.

"We'll just be held up for a week or two while we work with the government agencies on the managed isolation but they've been tremendously supportive," White added. (ANI)

