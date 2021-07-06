We are not thinking about that: Suryakumar on Ranatunga's 'second-string team' comment

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 6 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga might have stirred an unwanted debate by calling the Indian team in the Island Nation a "second-string" squad, but batsman Suryakumar Yadav said players didn't pay any heed as they are "completely" focused on the ODI series.

Ranatunga had criticised the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board for letting India send their 'second-string' team while the main team stayed back in England to play the Test series which commences in August.

"Not really (we don't talk about that). Everyone is completely focused. The way the practice sessions are going, the way the game went yesterday, it's going according to plan and we are really excited for the challenge," Suryakumar said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"We are not thinking about that (this being a second-string side). We are just here to have some fun, enjoy this series and take a lot of positives from here," he added.

Soon after Ranatunga's comments, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had issued a statement saying the current India team which is there in the Island Nation to play three ODIs and three T20Is is a "strong squad".



India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning July 13.

Suryakumar expressed excitement on the new concept of two teams playing simultaneously against different teams.

"Two teams playing together is the first time happening and I am really excited. Playing on one ground, it will be the same for both (India and Sri Lanka) the teams," said the right-handed batsman.

"After the first day you get to know how the conditions are then you plan according to ground dimensions and pitch conditions," he added.

Having played in similar conditions before, Suryakumar feels if there will be slow wickets, the Indian batsmen will have to take some time to get their feet in before they unleash an array of shots.

"We have played in these conditions. We have played in Mumbai, Chennai, and conditions where the humidity is high. Most importantly, we have come here 15-20 days before the tournament to get acclimatised to these conditions," said Suryakumar.

"We played a game too yesterday, if there will be slow wickets, you need to take time. It will be a good challenge and I am looking forward to it," he concluded. (ANI)

