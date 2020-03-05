'We are proud of you': Kohli congratulates Indian women's cricket team

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): As India entered the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli congratulated the team and said the entire nation is proud of what they have achieved.

The semi-final clash between India and England was called off without a single ball being bowled due to rain. And since there are no reserve days, India entered the finals as they topped their group in the initial stages.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen," Kohli tweeted.



Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag also congratulated the Indian team on making it to the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup for the first time.

"Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai. Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations

@BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup," Sehwag tweeted.



"It would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup. A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay," Laxman tweeted.



India defeated hosts Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in their group to make it to the semi-finals undefeated.

As per the ICC rules, both innings needed to have at least five overs to constitute a match. However, in ICC tournaments, the minimum over-limit goes to 10 overs per side. So if rain forces the match to be less than 10 overs per innings, the match is deemed as 'abandoned'.

Later in the day, South Africa and Australia will take on each other in the second semi-final, and if it gets washed out as well, the Proteas will make it to the finals as they topped Group B.

The finals of the Women's T20 World Cup will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8, which is also International Women's Day. (ANI)

