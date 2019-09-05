England bowler Craig Overton
England bowler Craig Overton

"We can come back," says English bowler Craig Overton

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:20 IST

Dubai [UAE], Sept 5 (ANI): England bowler Craig Overton has vouched for getting early breakthroughs on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test match after Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne revived the Australian innings in a rain-affected first day at Old Trafford.
"We feel like we can come back with a positive attitude, and try to make a difference, get someone to stand up and be the man to get conditions back in our favour," International Cricket Council quoted Overton as saying.
The opening session of the first day witnessed Stuart Broad sending David Warner and Marcus Harris to the dugout as Australia were reduced to 28/2. Smith and Labuschagne revived the Australian innings with a 116-run stand before Labuschagne was taken aback by an inswinger from Overton.
"The over before the wicket, Marnus cut me for four thinking it was the in-swinger, but I told him it wasn't," said Overton.
"Then I bowled him the in-swinger. It came out nicely and worked out quite well. There wasn't a 'send-off' or anything when I got him out. I was just saying 'that one was the in-swinger, make sure you keep an eye on it," he added.
Overton who was playing his fourth Test match made his debut in Australia two years ago.
"Making my debut Down Under was really nice but making a home debut in front of my parents is special," he said.
Australia had scored 170 runs for the loss of three wickets after the stumps. (ANI)

