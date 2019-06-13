England coach Trevor Bayliss
England coach Trevor Bayliss

We can handle anything that is thrown at us: England coach Bayliss ahead of WIndies clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:31 IST

Cape Town [South Africa], June 13 (ANI): As England gears up to face West Indies in the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash, coach Trevor Bayliss says the team, has some good bowlers is not terrified of the Windies brutal bowling attack.
"We can handle anything that is thrown at us. I have not seen too many with express pace here just yet but we have a couple of good ones too so I expect it to be tit for tat. We will have to play at our best to come away with a win," Sport24.co.za quoted Bayliss as saying.
Previously West Indies' destructive batting used to frighten opponents. However, this time around other teams are more concerned about their pace bowling attack than their ability with the bat.
During a practice match against Australia ahead of the World Cup, West Indies' all-rounder Andre Russell bowled a bouncer to Usman Khawaja which struck to his helmet and forced him to retire hurt.
Moreover, in the tournament as well they replicated similar performance with the bowl against Australia and sent their four batsmen back to the pavilion when they had just 38 runs on the board. However, Australia still managed to overpower West Indies and won the match by 15 runs.
On the other hand, England too have good pace attack as their Jofra Archer has been in a scintillating form in the World Cup. During England's clash against South Africa, Archer's bouncer struck to Hashim Amla's head and forced him to retire hurt.
England faced a minor hiccup when Jos Buttler hurt his hip during their clash against Bangladesh on June 8. Due to the injury, the team handed the wicket-keeping responsibility to Jonny Bairstow in the match.
While talking on whether Buttler will do wicket-keeping in their upcoming match, Bayliss said: "I haven't really thought about it. We'll make that decision in the next day or so. It was a little bit precautionary the other day. He said he could have kept, but he wasn't really sure if he would be able to run after a high catch."
England will compete with West Indies at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground on June 14. (ANI)

