'We complement each other quite well': Van der Dussen on batting with Bavuma

Paarl [South Africa], January 20 (ANI): South African batter Rassie van der Dussen has lavished praise on skipper Temba Bavuma as the batter feels the two cricketers complement each other "quite well".

Bavuma and van der Dussen's centuries were backed by a spirited bowling performance as South Africa defeated India by 31 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.

"I've played with Temba for quite long in my career, and him and I have sort of grown to know each other's gameplans and mannerisms and strengths and weaknesses," said Van der Dussen in the press conference.



"Going into today's (Wednesday) match there are certain things I know Temba does when he's playing well, and he knows those things about me when I'm playing well, so it's a matter of reminding ourselves on that," he added.

Bavuma and Van der Dussen had stitched a 204-run stand for the fourth wicket to help South Africa reach 296 in 50 overs.

"It was very hot out there today, and when he got to about 70 or 80, he started to feel the heat a bit, and he constantly reminded me to remind him to keep the intensity up and stay in his gameplans and stay disciplined," said Van der Dussen

"We've played together for a long time and I always enjoy batting with him. His running between the wickets, especially, is something I feed off, and I think we complement each other quite well," he added.

With this win, the hosts have gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will be played on the same ground on Friday. (ANI)

