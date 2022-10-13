We did not bowl well, need to improve with fielding: Pakistan skipper Azam after win over Bangladesh

Christchurch [New Zealand], October 13 (ANI): Following his side's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their tri-nation series match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that his team did not bowl well and it needs to make improvement in fielding.

Pakistan prevailed in a nail-biting encounter, after Nawaz's blistering knock to hand Bangladesh a 7-wicket defeat in the ongoing Tri-series (which also features New Zealand) on Thursday.

"Definitely happy, the team is playing very well, winning is always good. We did not bowl well, made some basic mistakes. Myself and Rizwan started well with Nawaz finishing it off. We will learn from this and think the middle-order stepping up is good for the team. We will have to field better though, that is one area where improvement is needed, we will try to give our 100 per cent in tomorrow's final," said Azam in a post-match presentation.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 173/6 on the board. It was left struggling at 41/2 in 5.4 overs, but Litton Das (69 off 42 balls) and captain Shakib Al Hasan (68 off 42 balls) hit two half-centuries to take their side in a better direction, stitching an 88-run stand for the third wicket. Their scores took Bangladesh to a competitive total.



Pacers Naseem Shah (2/27) and Mohammad Wasim (2/33) bowled well for Pakistan and Mohammad Nawaz also took a wicket.

Chasing 174, Mohammad Rizwan (69) and skipper Babar Azam (55) got Pakistan off to a great start, putting up 101 runs for the first wicket. After Azam and Haider Ali (0) got dismissed, Nawaz came through with an entertaining knock of 45 off 20 balls to take Pakistan to a win by seven wickets, with a ball to spare.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud (2/27) and Soumya Sarkar (1/6) did get wickets for Bangladesh, but it was not enough to seal a win.

Rizwan earned the 'Man of the Match' award for his 69 off 56 balls, consisting of four boundaries.

The tri-series final between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on Friday. Bangladesh have ended this series with no wins in their four matches. (ANI)

