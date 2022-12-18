We didn't bat well in first innings: Shakib Al Hasan rues "bad batting" after loss to India

Chattogram [Bangladesh], December 18 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said that he need his batters to be more consistent after they lost the first Test to India by 188 runs while chasing 513 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on December 18, 2022.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up Bangladesh's tail to give India an emphatic 188-run win in the first test of the two-match series here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

The second and final Test between India and Bangladesh will begin in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from December 22 onwards.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) and Zakir Hasan (100) opened with a 124-run partnership as they attempted to chase down a large total. They were bundled out for 324 in their second innings of the game, despite captain Shakib scoring a superb 84. However, after that, wickets started to fall at regular intervals.

After the game, Shakib claimed that Bangladesh's poor batting in the first innings resulted in them being bowled out for 150 and they were to blame for their lopsided loss.

"It was a really good wicket to bat on but we didn't bat well (in the first innings). Playing after 5-6 months wasn't ideal for us, but there shouldn't be any excuse. We identified our mistakes and tried our best in the second innings," Shakib said in a post-match presentation.

Praising Indian bowlers, the Bangladesh captain said, "Lot of credit to India the way they bowled. They bowled in partnerships and created a lot of pressure."



Zakir Hasan was the highest-scorer and star for Bangladesh with the bat, scoring a hundred on his Test debut, becoming the fourth batter from Bangladesh to achieve this feat.

"Zakir Hasan has been scoring a lot of runs in domestic cricket, that's why the selectors picked him. Hopefully, he scores a lot more centuries for Bangladesh. We have to play good cricket for all five days if we want to win a Test match. We have to play four good innings to be able to get a result, especially against India," he added.

Coming to the match, the spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav accounted for seven wickets to dismantle the hosts. Axar scalped four wickets while Kuldeep bagged three to take his tally to eight for the match.

Bangladesh resumed their inning at 272/6 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (9) and Shakin Al Hasan (40) at the crease for the hosts. Things were off to a positive start for Bangladesh as Mehidy drove Mohammed Siraj through the covers in the first over of the day while Shakib slog-swept Axar Patel for a six from the opposite end.

However, the hosts were bowed out for 324 runs as the Indian bowlers took just 11.2 overs to wrap up the second inning. Mehidy sliced one to the backward point after failing to swat Siraj on the up. Shakib attacked the Indian spinners and smashed a barrage of boundaries before being sent out for 84 by Kuldeep Yadav.

The "Chinaman" removed Ebadot Hossain in his next over while Axar castled Taijul Islam to give India a 1-0 lead in the series, bolstering their chances of a place in the World Test Championship final.

Earlier, India struck three more times in the final session of the fourth day of the match, leaving the hosts struggling at 272/6 at the end of the day's play, with 241 more runs required to win with only four wickets in hand.

At the end of the play, Shakib al Hasan (40*) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (9*) were unbeaten for Bangladesh. Kuldeep Yadav was declared the player of the match for his eight wickets and his valuable knock of 40 runs in the first inning. (ANI)

