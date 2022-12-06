We discussed mistakes in meeting, will bounce back: Shikhar Dhawan ahead of 2nd ODI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 6 (ANI): India's star opener Shikhar Dhawan exuded confidence in the team bouncing back in the second ODI against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the batter stated that the team has analyzed the mistakes made in the first ODI and will create much more impact in the second ODI scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

"We are very, very confident about tomorrow's game. Not the first time we have lost the first game in the series. We know how to bounce back in the series. It was a low-scoring game and they pulled back things in the last which doesn't happen often. We analyzed where we need improvements. Surely we will be creating much more impact in the game tomorrow. If you look at the last match it was quite interesting, we pulled things back but they played well to end up winning which does not happen often," said Dhawan.

The India opener talked about recovering from the defeat in the last game and said that the second game will be a new start.

He also added that the defeat has not impacted the team and they are in a good space, ready for the next game.



"Of course, it's got to be a new start. We are in a good space and we are looking forward to playing good cricket," Dhawan said.

He shared his views on the pitch that was used in the last game and labelled it a challenging wicket that was sticky. The batter said that such wickets test the mental strength and skills of the batter.

"When we saw the wicket, we thought it is a bit sticky and its gonna settle after a few overs but it did not. One-off matches on such wickets can happen and it's good to test our batting and mental skills as well. Then we try to mould according to the wicket and produce better results for our team," the 37-year-old batsman said.

The batter also heaped praises on all-rounder Washington Sundar and termed him an important player for the team. Sundar had performed impressively with the bat and the ball in the recently concluded series.

"He has been performing really well from the time he has come back to the side. Even in New Zealand, he performed really well. He is a very good all-rounder. Quite an impactful bowler and lower-order batsman for us. I am sure the more matches he plays, the more experience he is gonna get. I am sure he will do great in cricket," Dhawan said. (ANI)

