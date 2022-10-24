We don't have good history with rain: SA coach on Zimbabwe match being washed out

Hobart [Australia], October 24 (ANI): South African coach Mark Boucher mentioned that the team's history with rain is not good and the team is still in control of their destiny in the T20 World Cup.

South Africa were in close reach of victory against Zimbabwe in the ongoing match of the T20 World Cup. Proteas needed 64 runs from seven overs to win, of which the team had scored 51 runs from three overs, with Quinton de Kock being the aggressor.

Outgoing coach Mark Boucher said, "We haven't had a good history with rain," recalling how South Africa lost in a rain-affected semi-final in the 1992 World Cup, misread a DLS sheet resulting in elimination in the first round of the 2003 World Cup, and lost in another cutback match in the 2015 50-over World Cup final four.



"However, we would prefer to have it in the first game, when we are still in control and have more options," he added as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

South Africa made every effort to avoid the weather. They sped to 51 for 0 in just three overs while attempting to reach the amended target of 64. Boucher did acknowledge that they were "frustrated" to have come "so close" and then have it "taken away" from them from that perspective.

"You walk away from this game thinking we were hard done by, whether the game should have taken place or not," he said.

The Group 2 Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup in Hobart failed to generate a result after being called off due to rain, with South Africa 13 runs short of the revised target of 64.

With this result, both teams have been forced to share a point each. Due to rain, the match was a nine-over affair initially. Zimbabwe scored 79/5 in their nine overs. South Africa was given a revised target of 64 runs in seven overs and the side was off to a blazing start thanks to wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, but the Proteas still did not get to play the full allotted overs. (ANI)

