We don't mind getting a trophy: Pandya

Napier [New Zealand], November 22 (ANI): The third and final T20I between New Zealand and India being played at Napier was called off due to rain and as per the Duckworth-Lewis method the match ended in a tie with India at 75/4 in 9 overs in reply to hosts 160.



"We would have liked to won this game, but that is how it is. We don't mind getting a trophy and going back with a win," said Indian T20I captain Hardik Pandya in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Captain Hardik Pandya walked out to bat when India were tottering at 21/3 in 2.5 overs needing another 140 more runs to win and the right-hand batter was unbeaten at 30 off 18 balls hitting three fours and one six when rain interrupted the play. Pandya was also involved in a 39-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav to partially rescue the situation.

"Offence is the best defence on this wicket. They have a good bowling attack and it was important we went ahead in the power play even though we lost a few wickets," explained Hardik Pandya.



Hardik Pandya was unbeaten with Deepak Hooda who was batting on 9. After these two Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were supposed to come and bat, India needed 86 more runs to win in 11 overs.

"A game like this would have given the opportunity to the rest of the batters. I would have liked to play the 20 overs, and would have liked to win it that way but these things can't be controlled," said Pandya.

After leading India to three-match T20 series against New Zealand, Hardik Pandya will head home and the Indian ODI team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.

"Will be good to watch, yes. I am going home, will be with my son and should be a good series," told Pandya.

This is the second time when Hardik Pandya has led India to a T20 series win as a skipper showing his potential as a future leader. (ANI)

