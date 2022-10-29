"We dropped a few chances": Sri Lanka captain Shanaka rues missed catches after loss to New Zealand

Sydney [Australia], October 29 (ANI): Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka rued the missed catches against New Zealand after the team's 65-run loss at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday in the Super-12 fixture of the T20 World Cup.

Shanaka also cited the regular loss of wickets for the failure of the team in chasing down the target set by the Kiwi team.

Sri Lanka bowled superbly in the first ten overs and had reduced the Kiwi team to 15/3 inside the powerplay. The team had the opportunity to get rid of Glenn Phillips too but Pathum Nissanka dropped a sitter at long-off to give him a reprieve.

The explosive batter then went on to score a superb century off 61 balls, helping his team reach 167/7 in 20 overs.

"First ten overs, we bowled really well. Credit to Glenn Phillips, who played an outstanding knock but while fielding we dropped a few chances. Then 160 was maybe too much for us with the quality of Southee and Trent Boult. There is a way to chase big totals, but we lost early wickets and then lost them at regular intervals," Shanaka said.



"We need to come out with a positive intent in the next couple of games," he added.

Sri Lanka are at the bottom of the points table in their group with two points from three matches.

They lost their match against Australia and have won just one match.

Sri Lanka next play Afghanistan on November 1 in Brisbane.

New Zealand sit comfortably at the top of the table with five points from three games, with no loss in their three matches. They won their match against Australia while the game against Afghanistan got washed out.

New Zealand will face England on November 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane. (ANI)

