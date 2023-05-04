"We expect Jofra Archer to have massive impact during Ashes": England Cricket managing director Rob Key

London [UK], May 4 (ANI): The managing director of England Cricket, Rob Key, has predicted that pacer Jofra Archer will have a "massive impact" in the Ashes series against Australia, starting from June 16 onwards.

Archer has not played Test cricket since February 2021 and has had three operations in the last two years, despite impressing on England's winter white-ball tours to South Africa and Bangladesh in his return to the sport this year.

He is presently working on his fitness in the IPL, and Key said he expects the fast bowler to play a significant role for the side this summer as Ben Stokes attempts to construct a potent bowling attack to confront Australia. He has not had an impressive IPL so far, having played only four matches and taken only two wickets at an economy rate of 10.37.

"We are going to select for the Ireland test, so hopefully he will be available for selection for that, at this point I am assuming he will be," said Key as quoted by Sky Sports during an event on Thursday.

"Then we have got a crop of bowlers, Ben has spoken about how he wants eight bowlers, at least, ready for the Ashes, which we've got and more actually. They are all in different parts, Jofra's part of the fast crew with Mark Wood and Ollie Stone, people like that, then you have got (Ollie) Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jimmy (James) Anderson those guys," he added.



"We expect Jofra to be a massive part of that, and I think Jofra at some point will have a massive impact in the Ashes," added Key.

There is also doubts about whether Jonny Bairstow will be fully fit for the Ashes after breaking his leg on a golf course last September.

After missing England's successful T20 World Cup campaign in Australia in October and November, as well as the winter Test series in Pakistan and New Zealand, the 33-year-old has been back in action for Yorkshire in his quest to play this summer.

However, Key is focused on seeing Bairstow get back to full fitness before conversations over his inclusion in the Ashes squad start.

"He was a massive part of the success we had last summer, the way that he played, he was one of the best batsman in the world I would say at that point, he's a fantastic player. But we have purposely just said to him said 'Jonny you've got to get yourself fit', he had a horrific injury playing golf actually, as people know, and the problem is you start to think 'what do we do here, what do we do here' and it's like we just need to see him back fit," Key said.

"It is down to him as well, to go out there and do what he thinks is the best way for him to get back in the side. It is just really great to see him back playing," added Key. (ANI)

