We gave everything we had: Kohli after semi-final defeat

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said the team gave everything it had against New Zealand during the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford.

Kohli in a tweet said the team is gutted and share the same emotion with their fans. The India captain further expressed his gratitude to all the supporters who came out in huge number for the team.

"Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had. Jai hind," Kohli tweeted.



Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar said he is heartbroken like every Indian supporter but praised the good fight put up by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni against the Kiwis.

Tendulkar also lauded New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's leadership, saying his composure played a crucial role in the match.

"A good fight put up by @imjadeja & @msdhoni but @BLACKCAPS were exceptional today. Congrats to NZ on making it to the Finals & all the best for the same. I felt #KaneWilliamson's captaincy & composure played a crucial role in this result," Tendulkar wrote.



New Zealand ended India's campaign at the World Cup as they defeated the Men in Blue by 18 runs. India got off to a horrendous start while chasing a moderate target of 240 on the reserve day. The Kiwi bowlers rattled the top-order of India. Jadeja and Dhoni rebuilt the innings and added 116 runs.

Trent Boult changed the match contours as he dismissed Jadeja. Towards the end when the onus was on Dhoni, Martin Guptill pulled off a close run out. India were bundled out on 221. Earlier, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand post 239 runs for the loss of eight wickets in a rain-hit innings after electing to bat. (ANI)

